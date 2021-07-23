Children in Need and Comic Relief move broadcast home to BBC’s Salford studios

Children In Need and Comic Relief will move to the BBC’s studios in Salford this year, it has been announced.

BBC One’s annual fundraising shows are two of the biggest broadcast nights of the year and raise millions of pounds for charity.

The move is part of the BBC’s aim to shift its creative and journalistic centre from London to across the UK over the next six years to better represent and serve the nations and regions.

They are two of the biggest broadcast nights in BBC’s calendar (BBC)

Suzy Lamb, managing director of BBC Studios entertainment, said: “The fantastic production expertise we have in the north is second to none and it’s exciting to think we’re going to grow this skillset by making Salford the home of these two incredibly important titles.

“The team there cannot wait to get going and plan for what I know will be two truly memorable nights every year.”

Salford is already home to BBC programmes including A Question of Sport, Dragons’ Den, BBC Radio 5 Live, Football Focus, Match of the Day, University Challenge, BBC Breakfast and Blue Peter.

Children in Need, the BBC’s corporate charity which began in 1980, fundraises to change the lives of vulnerable children and young people in the UK.

The 2020 appeal raised a total of £57 million.

Simon Antrobus, chief executive of BBC Children in Need, said: “We are hugely excited to be bringing the BBC Children in Need Appeal show to Pudsey HQ in Media City, Salford.

“The past year has left lasting effects on the lives of children and young people facing disadvantage, and the 2021 Appeal show will be a chance for us to come together as a nation and demonstrate that we will always be here for the children and young people across the UK that need us most.

“There will be much laughter, joy and entertainment, but above all, there will an abundance of kindness and hope.”

Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day is a UK charity that aims for a “just world, free from poverty”.

Samir Patel, chief executive of Comic Relief, added: “We can’t wait to film from Salford next March.

“The support we get from the public all around the country, but particularly in the north, is simply outstanding.

“To get back in a live studio with a full crew and studio audience at our new ‘home’ will be a treat – roll on next March!”

In April 2020, Comic Relief and Children in Need came together for the first time ever to air The Big Night during the pandemic to help support communities most affected by coronavirus, including frontline workers, older people and women facing rising domestic abuse.

The show raised £74,026,927, including match-funding from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Children in Need is due to broadcast in November and Comic Relief will air in March 2022.