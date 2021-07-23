Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
New documentary sees Amy Winehouse’s parents criticise 2015 feature Amy

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 10.55pm
Mitch and Janis Winehouse (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Amy Winehouse’s parents have criticised the Oscar-winning documentary about the singer’s life.

Winehouse, known for songs including Back To Black and Rehab, died of alcohol poisoning, aged 27, at her home in Camden, north London, on July 23 2011.

Janis and Mitch Winehouse featured in a new BBC Two documentary, titled Reclaiming Amy, to mark the 10-year anniversary of her death.

Amy Winehouse death
During the programme, which aired on Friday, they hit out at Asif Kapadia’s 2015 feature Amy.

Mr Winehouse said he had a “nervous breakdown because of that film”, which he said was “so destructive”.

His wife added: “I just don’t feel the movie did Amy justice. She was a caricature.”

She said her husband was “accused of not doing enough to help Amy at the height her her addiction”.

“What hurt me the most was the idea that Amy had an unhappy childhood and this led to her problems in later life,” she said.

She added Winehouse “came from a very loving family”.

Mr Winehouse, who is separated from his wife, said he never put pressure on his daughter to perform while she was struggling with addiction.

“There was times with Amy when she was performing and she wasn’t well and I said to her, ‘You can’t go on’.

“And she’d go on. I could tell her to do something or not do something, if she was going to do it, she would do it.

“There’s all this talk about her manager made her do this, I made her do that.

“Nobody controlled Amy. Amy was the governor.”

He said he has regrets about how he approached his daughter’s struggles.

“I look back and there’s loads of things I wish I’d done differently,” he said.

“I just got carried away with it. I loved it, I will be honest with you, I loved the limelight.”

He added that Winehouse was a “victim” of her addiction.

“That addiction is more powerful than any love that anybody can give.”

