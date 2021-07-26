Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Celebrities congratulate Tom Daley and Matty Lee on Olympic gold win

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 4.52pm
Celebrities and sports personalities have sent their congratulations to Tom Daley and Matty Lee on winning Olympic diving gold medals (Adam Davy/PA)
Judge Rinder, Leslie Jordan and Jessica Ennis-Hill are among the celebrities and sports personalities who have congratulated Tom Daley and Matty Lee on winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The British pair beat off China’s Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen in the men’s synchronised 10 metre platform dive to achieve Daley’s first gold medal after four Olympics.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Tom Daley and Matty Lee secured gold at the Men’s Synchronised 10m Platform at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Adam Davy/PA)

Daley’s husband, writer and director Dustin Lance Black, who has a three-year-old son with the Olympic diver, wrote on Twitter: “No words! So so many tears!

“@TomDaley1994 you’re an OLYMPIC CHAMPION! Congratulations Tom and @MattyLee!”

TV Judge Robert Rinder also added his congratulations on Twitter, writing: “Courage doesn’t always roar.

“Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying ‘I will try again tomorrow.’ Tom Daley.

“Olympic Gold Medalist. Dad. Legend. ⁦@TomDaley1994 #legend”

Sports stars were also among those congratulating the duo on social media.

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, who was the Heptathlon Champion in the London Olympics, commented on an Instagram post by Daley, writing “incredible to watch! So happy for you both”, while Olympic gold-winning GB swimmer Adam Peaty added “history made boys”.

American actor and writer Leslie Jordan wrote: “Congratulations boys. Way to go” with a heart emoji.

Zoe Sugg, better known as YouTuber and businesswomen Zoella, added: “Congratulations Tom!!! So incredibly happy for you, very very inspiring xxxx”

Daley said in his post-win press conference: “I feel incredibly proud to say I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion.”

Sports broadcaster Gary Lineker retweeted a video of the statement and wrote: “Absolute inspiration to so many. Well said and well played @TomDaley1994”.

Screenwriter Russell T Davies posted a photo of the diving duo on Instagram with the comment “best in the world”, followed by a heart and medal emoji.

Comedian and actress Jenny Eclair, who appeared in ITV reality diving show Splash! in 2014, tweeted: “Years ago I did that mad ‘celebrity’ diving show ‘Splash’ and Tom Daley actually took the time to do a bit poolside coaching / chatting – he was limitlessly charming / utterly adorable / beyond handsome and totally deserving of all the medals“.

