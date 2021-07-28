Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

‘No current plans’ for another series of The X Factor, says ITV

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 11.25pm Updated: July 28 2021, 11.41pm
Simon Cowell (Jon Super/PA)
ITV has said there are “no current plans” for another series of The X Factor.

The statement came following reports in The Sun that creator Simon Cowell has axed the programme after 17 years.

The newspaper said the programme is being rested for at least five years.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2018 – Day One – O2 Arena – London
Dalton Harris (Ian West/PA)

The X Factor last aired in 2018 when Dalton Harris was crowned the winner.

An ITV spokesman said in a statement: “There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage.”

The 2018 series of The X Factor was presented by Dermot O’Leary and featured judges Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams.

Previous judges on the programme include Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger.

Sharon Osbourne issues apology
Sharon Osbourne (Ian West/PA)

The programme first aired in 2004 and spawned spin-off shows X Factor: Celebrity and X Factor: The Band in 2019.

It was revealed in February last year that Cowell was resting the programme for 2020.

The X Factor has helped launch the careers of chart-topping artists including One Direction, Little Mix, Olly Murs and Leona Lewis.

Last month it was revealed Cowell will return to UK television to lead a panel of judges in a new musical gameshow for ITV titled Walk The Line.

