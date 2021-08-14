Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Joe Swash explains decision to postpone wedding to Stacey Solomon

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 2.05pm
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash (Ian West/PA)
Joe Swash has said his wedding to Stacey Solomon was postponed so “all of the kids can be there”.

The former EastEnders actor and Loose Women star Solomon are currently awaiting the birth of a baby daughter.

The couple had been planning to get married in the back garden of their new home in Essex this summer.

Dancing On Ice 2020
Explaining their decision to postpone the wedding, Swash wrote on Instagram: “I would marry her tomorrow. But we both wanted to wait until next year that way all of the kids can be there.

“Couldn’t not have our flower girl there could we.”

He also revealed the couple are yet to choose a name for their daughter.

“We’ve just got no clue what to call her,” he said.

ITV Palooza 2019 – London
“But hopefully when she’s here we will just know. Any ideas let me know.”

Solomon and Swash, who is best known for playing Mickey Miller in EastEnders, have a son named Rex together.

Solomon also has two children from previous relationships, while Swash has another son.

