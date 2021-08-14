Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
I wanted to honour the real people in the story of The Courier, says director

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 9.27pm
Dominic Cooke (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Director Dominic Cooke has said he wanted to “honour” the people and the events behind his new Cold War film, The Courier.

The spy film tells the story of Greville Wynne, a British travelling businessman who became a spy, who is said to have helped defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the lead role in the film.

Benedict Cumberbatch
Cooke told the PA news agency he wanted to tell the story “in a way that honours the people and the events that occurred”.

He added that you “can’t really, except in very specific exceptions, tell the detailed, accurate story of what happened because you are compressing from years down to two hours”.

“So the first thing you have got to do is go ‘Well, what’s the story we are trying to tell? What are we focusing on?’

“Because that sort of leaves a whole lot of other stuff out and then you have to work out how you do that in a way that honours the people and the events that occurred.

“Don’t get too tied up, too concerned about detail, not being completely accurate, provided the gesture is in the right direction.

“So that’s basically the way that I did it.”

Avengers: Infinity War UK Fan Event – London
He said he did not try to take the side of the Western countries or the Soviets in the film but is “on the side of people trying to prevent war”.

Cooke added: “It’s all about that and I think the stuff around the recklessness of Khrushchev is true and we have just been in a situation with another world leader who’s pretty reckless.

“Fortunately he’s no longer there.

“It’s a real danger when you have someone with that sort of power who is prepared to take huge risks, and he was.

“That’s why he sent the Soviets into Cuba in the first place.”

The Courier “doesn’t pull its punches with the Soviet state but it’s not entirely admiring of the Brits and the Americans either”, he added.

The Courier is out in cinemas now.

