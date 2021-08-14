Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Olly Murs returns to the stage following knee operation

By Press Association
August 14 2021, 11.35pm
Olly Murs (Ian West/PA)
Olly Murs has returned to the stage after having an operation on his knee.

Earlier this month, the singer revealed he had surgery after injuring himself during a performance.

He said that while singing at a racecourse in Newmarket, Cambridgeshire, a fragment of bone became lodged in the back of his knee after he jumped into the air.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Premiere – London
(Isabel Infantes/PA)

However he took to the stage again on Saturday at Newbury Racecourse.

He shared an image of himself wearing a knee brace over a pink suit.

“Stage ready,” he wrote alongside the photo on Instagram.

In 2019, Murs previously had surgery on his knee after suffering ligament damage.

