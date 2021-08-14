Entertainment / Music Olly Murs returns to the stage following knee operation By Press Association August 14 2021, 11.35pm Olly Murs (Ian West/PA) Olly Murs has returned to the stage after having an operation on his knee. Earlier this month, the singer revealed he had surgery after injuring himself during a performance. He said that while singing at a racecourse in Newmarket, Cambridgeshire, a fragment of bone became lodged in the back of his knee after he jumped into the air. (Isabel Infantes/PA) However he took to the stage again on Saturday at Newbury Racecourse. He shared an image of himself wearing a knee brace over a pink suit. “Stage ready,” he wrote alongside the photo on Instagram. In 2019, Murs previously had surgery on his knee after suffering ligament damage. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Comedian Peter Kay returns to the stage for two charity shows Olly Murs has knee surgery after injuring himself on stage Owen Lane relishing his return to Wales side – Wayne Pivac Ollie Robinson given ban over historical tweets but free to return to playing