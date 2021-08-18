Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Entertainment / TV & Film

11 of Sean Lock’s best jokes

By Press Association
August 18 2021, 11.30am
Comedian Sean Lock performing on stage (William Conran/PA)
Comedian Sean Lock, who has died of cancer at the age of 58, was best known for his dry, deadpan humour.

Here are some of his best gags.

1. “Some people say the glass is half empty or half full but to me that’s irrelevant because I’m having another drink.”

2. “I’m not sure what my biggest fear is. It’s either me saying yes to Strictly… or them saying no.”

Channel 4 Comedy Gala photocall – London
(Ian West/PA)

3. “I’d like to be more in tune with other people’s feelings… so I can pinpoint their weaknesses and go for them more effectively when I do.”

4. “There’s one good reason for horror films, it’s an opportunity for intimacy between teenagers. It’s ideal because if you take someone to see Saw 2, anything you do to them afterwards will seem like a treat.”

5. “The Daleks: devoid of all emotion except hate. They’re like Piers Morgan on wheels.”

6. “I hear voices. But I ignore them and just carry on killing.”

7. “I like the bonfire thing. I had to take the RSPCA advice quite seriously because they said you should check under your bonfire for sleeping hedgehogs. I couldn’t find any, but luckily I had some in the freezer.”

Secret Policeman’s Ball – London
(Ian West/PA)

8.”‘You got your bag for life?’ Too bloody right I have. Now fill it with vodka or fags. I’m ironic. Let’s see who goes first, me or the bag.”

9. “I’ll tell you one thing: I think Nasa killed Michael Jackson. He died the same week as the anniversary of the initial moon landing, of the first moonwalk. They resent the fact that any time anyone puts ‘moonwalk’ into Google or anything, it cones up with him sliding backwards with a hat on and not the billions they spent going up to do a moonwalk. They hated that, and they killed him.”

10. “I don’t like the Queen. I think it’s absurd that we have a queen. Basically what we’re saying is that we’re no more sophisticated than bees.”

11. “For me shoes are just a barrier between dog shit and my socks.”

