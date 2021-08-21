Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Susanna Reid makes solo appearance in ITV promo following Piers Morgan exit

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 2.45pm
Susanna Reid (ITV)
Susanna Reid appears alone in a promotional video for Good Morning Britain following the departure of her former co-host Piers Morgan.

The TV presenter has been joined by a number of guest hosts, including Richard Madeley, Martin Lewis and Alastair Campbell, since Morgan’s exit in March but a permanent replacement has not yet been announced.

Morgan, who was recently nominated for the best TV presenter prize at the National Television Awards, parted ways with the programme following incendiary comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

Oprah Winfrey interviews the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Piers Morgan (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Reid stands alone in front of screens as a camera moves around her in a new promotional video for ITV Daytime.

The 60-second clip, which will air for the first time on Saturday night to mark the start of a new season, also includes appearances from her GMB co-stars Ben Shephard, Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins, Ranvir Singh, Dr Hilary Jones and Laura Tobin.

Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard (ITV)

The video, which features stars of the channel both in a studio and on panel screens, also includes Lorraine Kelly and her Lorraine co-stars Ria Hebden, Candice Braithwaite, Ross King, Mark Heyes, Dr Hilary Jones and Dr Amir Khan.

Lorraine Kelly (ITV)

This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield also appear in the video, alongside Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary and Rochelle Humes.

This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (ITV)

Langsford makes a second appearance alongside her Loose Women colleagues Charlene White, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams.

Loose Women stars Kaye Adams, Ruth Langsford, Charlene White and Nadia Sawahla (ITV)

Good Morning Britain in on ITV at 6am, Lorraine airs from 9am and This Morning starts at 10am. Loose Women begins at 12.30pm.

