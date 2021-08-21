Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney send joke ‘cease and desist’ to Ted Lasso

By Press Association
August 21 2021, 3.47pm
Ryan Reynolds (Ian West/PA)
Ryan Reynolds (Ian West/PA)

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have shared a joke “cease and desist” to TV series Ted Lasso after the comedy made fun of their ownership of a football club.

The Deadpool star and the Mythic Quest creator completed their takeover of Wrexham in February, when they invested an immediate £2million in the National League club.

Ahead of the club’s first game of the season, their first since they became owners, the men both posted letters to social media on headed paper reading: “From the desk of RR McReynolds.”

The letter to Apple TV+, which airs Ted Lasso and McElhenney’s series Mythic Quest, reads: “It has come to our attention that in a recent episode of Ted Lasso, our very real ownership of Wrexham AFC was called into question by an  otherwise beloved character named ‘Higgins’.

“While we hold the incomparable Jeremy Swift in no ill regard and are honoured to be mentioned on the platform that’s brought us high-quality programming ranging from Mythic Quest season one to Mythic Quest season two, we must insist that you cease and desist from the casting of any doubt regarding our commitment to the club, the fans and the entire Wrexham community.”

The men said that to avoid legal action, the company should send two large boxes of Lasso’s trademark biscuits to the Wrexham stadium ahead of the match.

Ted Lasso follows the amiable American manager of fictional football club AFC Richmond, played by Jason Sudeikis.

Wrexham will play their first game of the season away to Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Ahead of the clash McElhenney shared a video of some of his It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia co-stars, including Danny DeVito, sharing half-hearted messages of support.

DeVito, who plays Frank Reynolds in the comedy, says to the camera: “Are we doing it now? Go Wrexham.”

Glenn Howerton, who plays Dennis Reynolds, asks: “Why are you making me do this?” before the camera swings to Kaitlin Olson (Dee Reynolds) whose voiced is obscured, and Charlie Day (Charlie Kelly), who asks: “What am I getting paid?”

McElhenney then swings the camera round to himself and says: “Up the town, let’s go Wrexham!”

He captioned the video: “So much love and support.”

