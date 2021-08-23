Bognor Regis recruitment agency to feature in C4 documentary on jobs landscape

A recruitment agency which tells the unemployed to “just get on with it” and take any available job will feature in a new Channel 4 documentary.

Bognor Regis-based CRS has invited the cameras in for a three-part series examining the UK jobs landscape, Channel 4 said.

Producers said the documentary, which has a provisional title of Get Britain Working, will include “straight talking” recruiters persuading prospective employees to take what they can get.

Described as “uplifting and funny,” the series will explore the post-Brexit landscape with a “huge percentage” of CRS’s traditional Eastern European workforce no longer available, according to Channel 4.

CRS’s Sarah and Gaynor, who have 26 years in the recruitment industry under their belts, now need to rely on unemployed Britons who are facing the decline of “jobs for life” with the rise of the gig economy, producers said.

The series will follow CRS and its director of operations Richard as they open offices in the midlands and serve new clients across the UK as they attempt to “go global”.

Get Britain Working, from production company Drummer TV, was commissioned by Sacha Mirzoeff, head of Channel 4 Bristol.

He said: “We find ourselves in a unique time in the world of employment with faster changing work patterns post Brexit and with Covid than we’ve seen in decades. The fast, furious and at times outrageously funny world of Bognor’s leading recruitment agency and the recruits and employers they work with offers a grassroots insight into an evolving modern Britain.”