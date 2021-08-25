Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts to host new dance show The Real Dirty Dancing

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 3.58pm
Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts will host dance competition The Real Dirty Dancing (Ian West/PA)
Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts will co-host a new celebrity dance show The Real Dirty Dancing.

The programme will see 10 famous faces put their dance moves to the test as they take on challenges and learn routines from the classic 1987 film.

During the eight-part E4 series, the celebrities will dance with various partners while living in a lakeside resort, reminiscent of the original movie set.

Celebrity Juice star Lemon said: “Dirty Dancing is such a good film and of course I’ve been Baby myself, twice now. Once for Let’s Dance For Comic Relief and once when we did it on The Keith & Paddy Picture Show.

“So I was chuffed to be asked to host this show.

“And to be hosting with my mate Ashley, it’s going to be so fun.”

Dirty Dancing stars Jennifer Grey as a young woman, Frances “Baby” Houseman, who falls in love with her dance instructor Johnny Castle, played by Patrick Swayze.

The new dancing show will have the celebrities recreate classic moments from the film, such as the couple’s routine to Hungry Eyes by Eric Carmen and their heated Mambo dance.

The finale will see the top two couples take on the famous gravity-defying lift from the end of the film, while the other celebrities become back-up dancers for the performance.

Pussycat Doll singer Roberts, who has competed on Strictly Come Dancing, added: “I love Dirty Dancing, the film literally had a huge impact on my life, and I couldn’t be more excited to be involved in this series.

“I’m going to be on hand to help out the celebs with their Johnny and Baby moves and look forward to being reunited with Keith.

“Wish me luck. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The UK version of Real Dirty Dancing was inspired by the original Australian series of the same name.

Genna Gibson, commissioning editor for entertainment at Channel 4, said: “Dirty Dancing has been bringing people together to sing and dance (and swoon over Johnny Castle) since the 80s.

“We hope, like the film, that this colourful and entertaining show will get people together to watch and root for their favourite couples.

“I’m so excited to be bringing this format to the UK, as it’s exactly the type of large-scale, glossy reality event that we’ve been looking for and that our audiences love, whether that’s watching together on E4 or bingeing on All 4.

“I cannot wait to see how our celebrities will cope recreating some of the most iconic scenes in movie history.”

The Real Dirty Dancing is due to air on Channel 4’s E4 in early 2022.

