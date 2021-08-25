Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment / TV & Film

Amazon chief: We really wanted Kate Winslet drama Mare of Easttown

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 5.51pm
Kate Winslet stars as a detective in Mare of Easttown (Ian West/PA)
The boss of Amazon Studios has revealed she wanted the Kate Winslet drama Mare Of Easttown for the streaming service but lost out on the show to HBO.

The British actress played an American police detective investigating the disappearance of women in her hometown in the gritty crime drama.

The show has been nominated for a string of Emmys, including outstanding limited series, outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series for Winslet and acting nods for her co-stars Jean Smart, Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson.

Speaking to James Corden during a virtual panel at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Amazon Studios head, Jennifer Salke, was asked what shows from a rival network she wished she had on Amazon Prime Video.

She replied: “I don’t have a ton of time but the last few shows I binged, besides watching my own shows, were Mare Of Easttown, Bridgerton and Hacks, so I really loved those shows.

“I watched every episode that was available to me and so I would love to have any of those on Amazon.”

Asked if there was a show that was pitched to her, but had not been made by Amazon and went on to be a huge hit somewhere else, Salke said: “We tried hard to get Mare of Easttown but we lost it in the negotiation.

“I did think about the process and I did look back on what our process was going through, because I really, really loved the show and I’m such a fan of Kate’s and I would be proud to have it on the service.”

Mare Of Easttown aired on HBO in the US and on Sky Atlantic and Now in the UK.

