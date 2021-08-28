Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Morecambe and Wise found Monty Python boring, unearthed footage reveals

By Press Association
August 28 2021, 5.18am
Morecambe and Wise were ‘bored stiff’ by the ‘very unprofessional’ comedy of Monty Python, a newly discovered interview reveals (PA)
Morecambe and Wise were “bored stiff” by the “very unprofessional” comedy of Monty Python, a newly discovered interview reveals.

Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise spoke to a student station in Norwich in 1973, with the footage being unearthed for a BBC documentary.

Morecambe jokingly told the interviewer he liked the “opening and the finish” of Monty Python, but “it’s the bit in the middle I don’t like”.

Michael Palin
Michael Palin said he was intrigued by footage of Morecambe and Wise disparaging Monty Python (Isabel Infantes/PA)

His comedy partner Wise added: “At times there’s five or six minutes of utter boredom. And then there’s three minutes of very funny and then another eight minutes of boredom.”

Morecambe said Monty Python – the surrealist comedy troupe of John Cleese, Graham Chapman, Terry Jones, Sir Michael Palin, Eric Idle and Terry Gilliam – is “university comedy” which “irritates” him.

He said: “The way I feel about it is that it’s, what they give you, for want of a better expression, is university comedy. Or college comedy or whatever you want to call it. And that’s what they give you. And I’m afraid a lot of it is very unprofessional. And this irritates me, being a professional.

“But what does make me laugh, really makes me laugh. And what doesn’t make me laugh, bores me stiff.”

Sir Michael said he was “a little hurt” but “intrigued” by the footage, unearthed for documentary Nexus: Norfolk’s Forgotten TV Station.

Monty Python and Morecambe and Wise were BBC stablemates at the time of the interview and Sir Michael said the comments were unusual.

“People in the same sort of business were very careful about what they said about somebody else,” he told the documentary.

Morecambe, who died in 1984 aged 58, and Wise, who died in 1999 aged 73, are among the most popular and enduring comedy stars in British TV history.

