Saturday, September 4th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards shares first photos of baby and reveals name

By Press Association
September 4 2021, 3.36pm
Perrie Edwards of Little Mix (Peter Byrne/PA)
Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has shared the first images of her son and revealed his name – Axel.

The singer, 28, welcomed the child with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on August 21 and announced his arrival to fans on social media a day later.

Edwards posted two photos on Instagram showing Axel – an anagram of his father’s name – wrapped in a blanket and wearing a baby blue knitted hat.

She wrote: “2 weeks of loving you. I’ve never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain”.

The images were liked more than 350,000 times within 20 minutes, with fans describing the baby as “just magic” and “perfect”.

Her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock also recently gave birth to twins with footballer fiance Andre Gray.

Edwards announced she was pregnant in May, sharing a photo of her bump on Instagram alongside the caption: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

A second photo showed Oxlade-Chamberlain, with whom she has been in a relationship since early 2017, cradling her from behind.

He wrote on his own page: “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies? so grateful and excited to become a dad. bring on the sleepless nights.”

Edwards confirmed their romance in February 2017 after weeks of speculation, sharing a photo on Instagram showing them kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

She captioned the shot: “Him.”

Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011 and have become one of the country’s biggest-selling girl bands.

They left Simon Cowell’s Syco Music for the RCA label in November 2018.

Jesy Nelson left the group last December, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

