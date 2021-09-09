Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment / TV & Film

Celebrity guests announced for Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast special return

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 1.53pm
AJ Odudu hosts The Big Breakfast alongside Mo Gilligan (Channel 4/PA)
Sports star Usain Bolt, musician Nile Rodgers and Luther star Idris Elba are among the celebrity guests who will appear on Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast when it returns to screens nearly 30 years since it first launched.

The popular breakfast entertainment show will return on September 10 as part of the programming for Channel 4’s Black To Front project, which sees the broadcaster hosting a day of flagship shows with black talent and contributors at their forefront.

The Big Breakfast will be co-hosted by Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu, and other celebrity names appearing include singer Eve, music stars Krept & Konan and Olympians Emily Campbell and Kye Whyte.

The Big Breakfast
Gilligan said: “Like so many of us, I loved The Big Breakfast and I am so grateful to be asked to host this special event, particularly as part of such a hugely thrilling and history making day for British television!”

TV presenter Odudu, who will also be seen in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, said she “can’t wait to get stuck into The Big Breakfast”.

She added: “It is such an iconic show to be part of and I am buzzing it is finally coming back!

“I’m so looking forward to working with Mo and I can’t wait to wake up the nation!

“I’m thrilled to be part of Channel 4’s Black To Front project, which quite rightly gives a platform to deserving black British TV talent across our industry, both on and off-screen.

“It’s going to be really special.”

Newsreader Phil Gayle will deliver the headlines from the show’s original east London location, the lockkeepers’ cottages, in the two-hour special, which will also see Judi Love present the On The Bed segment.

Other famous names appearing on the special episode include Big Zuu, who will be “cooking up a storm in the kitchen”, as well as Melvin Odoom, who will take to the streets where “one viewer will be playing for prizes on their doorstep”.

Odoom said: “The Big Breakfast inspired me, and I’m sure many more of us in the industry, to get into TV back in the day.

“With its colourful chaos in the mornings, it looked like the most fun job in the world, so it’s a real dream come true to be part of the squad bringing the show back and giving it our own flavour.

“I’m really proud to be part of Channel 4’s Black To Front project, which we hope will inspire another generation of TV talent on and off-screen.”

The Big Breakfast previously aired from 1992 to 2002 and featured a rolling line-up of hosts including Chris Evans and Gaby Roslin.

The On The Bed segment was previously presented by the late Paula Yates during her tenure on the programme.

The show was originally produced by Planet 24, a production company co-owned by Yates’ former husband, Bob Geldof, who made regular appearances.

Other programming across the day will see journalist and broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald, 82, host long-running game show Countdown.

Spice Girl Mel B will host an episode of Steph’s Packed Lunch and she will be joined by popular football pundit Chris Kamara.

The Big Breakfast airs on Channel 4 on September 10 at 8am.

