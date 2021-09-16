Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
AJ Odudu: Strictly is giving me an insight into how The Voice contestants feel

By Press Association
September 16 2021, 7.03am
AJ Odudu (Ray Burmiston/BBC)
AJ Odudu has said Strictly Come Dancing is giving her an insight into how contestants on The Voice feel.

The television presenter, who presents singing competition The Voice, is one of the celebrities who will be taking part in the upcoming series of Strictly.

When asked whether competing or presenting is more difficult, she replied: “Competing.”

AJ Odudu (Ian West/PA)

Odudu added: “I think when you are presenting a show, it’s not about me, it’s about the guests I’m interviewing or contestants I’m helping guide through a process and trying to calm their nerves.”

She said that on The Voice she now thinks that “every time someone comes off stage trembling, I now feel like I have an inkling as to how they may have been feeling at that time, the nerves that took over, the people that you don’t want to let down”.

Odudu said she has “always wanted” to take part in Strictly.

“I’m definitely not one of those people who is like, ‘They’ve asked me for the last 10 years and I’ve just been too busy’.

“No. As soon as the opportunity came up, I was straight in. I was like, ‘Yeah, obviously’.

“Who has been saying no? Not me.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday.

