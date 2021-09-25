Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strictly Come Dancing contestants to dance for first time amid jab row

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 4.41am
Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2021 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing’s celebrity contestants will dance live for the first time on Saturday, as the BBC show returns to screens amid reports three of the professional dancers are unvaccinated.

On Thursday the BBC denied in a statement that dancers or celebrity contestants have threatened to quit the show over the row, or raised concerns with the BBC or the production team.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke will assess their skills but no celebrities will be leaving the show this week.

Instead, the judges’ scores will be carried over to next week when viewers will have the chance to vote for their favourite of the 15 couples.

The first live show will see Great British Bake Off star John Whaite and professional Johannes Radebe, the first male pairing in the show’s history, perform a tango to Blue Monday by New Order.

Actor Greg Wise and partner Karen Hauer will dance an American Smooth to That’s Life by Frank Sinatra, while McFly’s Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden will tackle a cha-cha to September by Earth, Wind and Fire.

The professional dancers will also open the show with a group number.

Du Beke, who was a professional dancer from the first series of the show but joins the judging panel full-time this year to fill in for Bruno Tonioli, recently said he does not know about the vaccination situation but is confident the programme follows strict safety protocols.

A statement from the BBC on Thursday said: “A lot has been written about vaccinations and Strictly in recent days.

“The BBC has never commented nor confirmed the vaccination status of anyone on the show. It’s not our place to.

“It is not the case that concerns have been raised with the BBC or the Strictly production team from dancers or celebrities about vaccination, or that they have threatened to quit.

“We have in place strict procedures to protect those on the show and the wider production. Among the many measures in place on Strictly, the dancers are tested regularly to be in close contact with their partners.

“The cast, crew and everyone working on Strictly are focused on this weekend’s first live show and delivering another brilliant series.”

The first live show will air on BBC One at 7pm on Saturday September 25.

