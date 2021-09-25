Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Daniel Craig reveals his reaction to being offered the part of James Bond

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 10.09am
Daniel Craig (Matt Crossick/PA)
Daniel Craig (Matt Crossick/PA)

Daniel Craig has said he thought the makers of James Bond had “got the wrong guy” when he was offered the part.

The actor made the comment at a Bafta event in London which looked back on his career ahead of the release of the new film in the franchise.

Craig, 53, first played 007 in 2006’s Casino Royale and is preparing for the release of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die.

Graham Norton Show – London
Daniel Craig (Matt Crossick/PA)

During the event on Friday, Craig said he initially expressed doubt about being cast in the role during a conversation with producer Barbara Broccoli.

He said he told Broccoli: “Thank you, flattering, but I think you’ve got the wrong guy.

“Maybe you’re auditioning lots of people and you’re sort of trying to get a picture of it.”

Speaking at the event, Craig added: “Barbara had already made up her mind.

“You know, if you know Barbara, that means she’s made up her mind.

“It was just odd.”

He added: “You know, people used to say, ‘Oh you must have always wanted to be James Bond’.

Into Film awards
Daniel Craig (John Stillwell/PA)

“I went, ‘Well, yeah, kind of as a kid I kind of thought about it. I want to be Spiderman as well, but I just thought it was never going to happen’.

“I never thought it would come on my radar.

“I just was like, ‘I don’t know, that’s such an awful lot of pressure and God almighty, that’s just going to be such a kind of like a momentous thing’.”

Craig said he was given the opportunity to “come in and just try and reinvent it a bit, and try and sort of make it fresh again, and that’s what we’ve always tried to achieve with it”.

No Time To Die will be released in the UK on September 30.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier