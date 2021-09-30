Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Denise Welch ‘heartbroken’ following death of her father

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 2.24pm
Denise Welch (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Denise Welch has said she is “heartbroken” following the death of her father.

The Loose Women panellist announced on Instagram that Vin Welch died surrounded by his family.

She had previously revealed her father suffered complications following surgery on a gallbladder.

On Wednesday she wrote: “The words I’ve dreaded saying all of my life. Last night at 11pm, we lost our dad, the force that was Vin Welch.

“After making a miraculous recovery recently from major surgeries, pneumonia plus his existing pulmonary fibrosis was more than even he could take.

“He left us surrounded by his family who could not have loved anyone more.”

Welch, 63, said she “can’t quite function as I’m so grief stricken, but I know he meant so much to so many people, even those who’d never met him”.

“I’ve never seen anyone fight to stay longer at a party than dad and last night was no different,” she wrote.

“He loved life and lived it to the full like no other.”

She added that the nurses at the Durham hospital who cared for her father “will forever be in our hearts as they gave dad the most peaceful passing anyone could wish for”.

“We will NEVER forget you,” she added.

