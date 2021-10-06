Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Lloyd Webber criticises film version of Cats as ‘off-the-scale all wrong’

By Press Association
October 6 2021, 6.30pm
Andrew Lloyd Webber criticised the Cats movie (Nigel French/PA)
Andrew Lloyd Webber criticised the Cats movie (Nigel French/PA)

Andrew Lloyd Webber has said he disliked the 2019 film version of Cats so much he acquired a dog.

The star-studded big screen adaption of his classic musical, directed by Tom Hooper, was a critical and commercial flop, with criticism focusing on the CGI effects, plot and acting performances.

It was also named worst film of the year at the 40th Golden Raspberry Awards.

Speaking to Variety, composer and theatre impresario Lord Lloyd Webber, 73, described the adaptation as “off-the-scale all wrong”.

He said: “There wasn’t really any understanding of why the music ticked at all. I saw it and I just thought, ‘Oh, God, no.’

“It was the first time in my 70-odd years on this planet that I went out and bought a dog. So the one good thing to come out of it is my little Havanese puppy.”

Speaking about bringing his pet to New York, he added: “I wrote off and said I needed him with me at all times because I’m emotionally damaged and I must have this therapy dog,.

“The airline wrote back and said, ‘Can you prove that you really need him?’ And I said ‘Yes, just see what Hollywood did to my musical Cats’.

“Then the approval came back with a note saying, ‘No doctor’s report required.’”

Cats Photocall – London
Cats director Tom Hooper (Matt Crossick/PA)

He also said he would not take issue with casting transgender actors in his shows “provided they could perform the role”.

He said: “I wouldn’t have any issue casting (trans actors) provided they could perform the role.

“One’s got to think that if you had written a high coloratura soprano part, you’ve got to have somebody who can sing it.

“If you’ve written a part for a deep bass voice, you’ve got to have somebody who can hit those notes.

“But provided they could sing the role and you wouldn’t have to change the music, I’d have no concern at all.”

