Julia Bradbury reveals she has had mastectomy after breast cancer diagnosis

Broadcaster Julia Bradbury has revealed she has undergone a mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The former Countryfile presenter, 51, said she was sad to have had “such a brutal treatment” but “I will do anything I can to live to see my children grow up”.

Mother-of-three Bradbury revealed last month she was set to undergo surgery to remove her left breast after being diagnosed with cancer following a mammogram.

Julia Bradbury (Ian West/PA)

Alongside a picture from her hospital bed, the TV host said: “I feel relief that the operation is over. The anxiety leading up to it was overwhelming.

“I feel sad that such a brutal treatment is necessary in so many breast cancer cases, but I choose life. I will do anything I can to live to see my children grow up & if this was happening to any other member of my family, or them, I would swap places in a heartbeat.

“I will follow Walt Whitman’s advice: ‘Keep your face always toward the sun and the shadows will fall behind you’.”

Bradbury, also known for her work on Watchdog and Planet Earth Live, said she will have to wear a specially designed bra for the next six weeks to protect her upper body after the operation.

She cited NHS figures pointing to a rise in mastectomies over the last decade as she sent a message of support to others suffering with the disease.

She said: “To all you warrior women (& men) out there, I send my love. I’ll hold a little of my strength to get through the next few weeks & months. Namaste. The sacred in me recognises the sacred in you.”

Before the operation, Bradbury, who has been married to Gerard Cunningham since 2000, shared a topless picture with her 135,000 Instagram followers and said she was thankful for her body.

She also urged others to regularly check themselves for breast cancer and not be afraid to seek help.