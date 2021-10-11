Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Julia Bradbury reveals she has had mastectomy after breast cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
October 11 2021, 9.14pm
Broadcaster Julia Bradbury revealed she has undergone a mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer (Ian West/PA)
Broadcaster Julia Bradbury revealed she has undergone a mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer (Ian West/PA)

Broadcaster Julia Bradbury has revealed she has undergone a mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The former Countryfile presenter, 51, said she was sad to have had “such a brutal treatment” but “I will do anything I can to live to see my children grow up”.

Mother-of-three Bradbury revealed last month she was set to undergo surgery to remove her left breast after being diagnosed with cancer following a mammogram.

ITV Palooza 2019 – London
Julia Bradbury (Ian West/PA)

Alongside a picture from her hospital bed, the TV host said: “I feel relief that the operation is over. The anxiety leading up to it was overwhelming.

“I feel sad that such a brutal treatment is necessary in so many breast cancer cases, but I choose life. I will do anything I can to live to see my children grow up & if this was happening to any other member of my family, or them, I would swap places in a heartbeat.

“I will follow Walt Whitman’s advice: ‘Keep your face always toward the sun and the shadows will fall behind you’.”

Bradbury, also known for her work on Watchdog and Planet Earth Live, said she will have to wear a specially designed bra for the next six weeks to protect her upper body after the operation.

She cited NHS figures pointing to a rise in mastectomies over the last decade as she sent a message of support to others suffering with the disease.

She said: “To all you warrior women (& men) out there, I send my love. I’ll hold a little of my strength to get through the next few weeks & months. Namaste. The sacred in me recognises the sacred in you.”

Before the operation, Bradbury, who has been married to Gerard Cunningham since 2000, shared a topless picture with her 135,000 Instagram followers and said she was thankful for her body.

She also urged others to regularly check themselves for breast cancer and not be afraid to seek help.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier