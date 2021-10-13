Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jodie Whittaker finishes filming for Doctor Who

By Press Association
October 13 2021, 10.44pm
Jodie Whittaker (Ian West/PA)
Jodie Whittaker (Ian West/PA)

Jodie Whittaker has finished filming for Doctor Who after previously announcing she is leaving the programme.

The actress, 39, said in July that she would be leaving the sci-fi drama after taking over the Tardis in 2017 as the first female Doctor.

The programme’s official Twitter page said the actress had finished filming her upcoming episodes.

Alongside a picture of the pair with a Doctor Who clapperboard, the tweet said: “That’s a wrap! Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill have finished filming.”

Whittaker will star in a new series of the programme later this year before exiting the BBC show in a trio of specials next year.

The first special will air on New Year’s Day 2022, the second will be later in the spring and the third, when the Doctor will regenerate, will air in autumn 2022 and will form part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations.

Whittaker has followed in the footsteps of predecessors including Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi by stepping down after three series at the helm of the Tardis.

Doctor Who Photocall – London
Mandip Gill (Ian West/PA)

Gill, who plays the Doctor’s assistant Yasmin, also joined the programme in 2017.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall is also set to leave the programme to be replaced by Russell T Davies.

Davies, who was behind the 2005 revival of the Time Lord, previously departed the show in 2009.

