Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Adele’s hit record 21 named the biggest selling UK album by a female of all time

By Press Association
October 16 2021, 3.02pm
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

Adele’s Grammy-winning record 21 is the biggest selling UK album by a woman of all time, it has been revealed.

The singer-songwriter’s second album has accumulated the most UK sales and downloads by any female artist – with more than five million sales, according to figures compiled by the Official Charts Company for BBC Radio 2.

The news was announced during BBC Radio 2’s All-Female Chart Countdown as part of the station’s celebrations for National Album Day.

Adele splits from husband Simon Konecki
The singer is due to release her fourth album in November (Yui Mok/PA)

This year, the station took on the theme of “women in music” and dedicated the whole day to album tracks by female artists.

The album 21, released in January 2011, was inspired by the singer’s break-up with a former boyfriend and included the hit tracks Rolling In The Deep, Someone Like You and Set Fire To The Rain.

It spent a total of 23 weeks in the top spot of the UK album charts and in 2012 went on to win album of the year at the Grammy Awards, as well as the Brit Award for British album of the year.

The 33-year-old released her first new single in six years, Easy On Me, on Friday – with the full album, entitled 30, due for release on November 19.

She has previously said that her upcoming fourth album is her attempt at explaining her divorce from charity boss Simon Konecki – who is father to her eight-year-old son Angelo.

Radio DJ Jo Whiley, who announced the results in a top 30 countdown on BBC Radio 2, said: “Adele has enchanted us from the very beginning with her voice, her songs and her personality.

“When she writes, she writes from the heart and that’s why her music resonates with so many people.

“She tells it like it is, whether onstage to thousands of people at Glastonbury or through the songs on her albums, and that’s why she is so loved and a global superstar.

“She sings it like she means it – because she does.

“She also has a phenomenal voice and hasn’t changed from the very first Live Lounge I did with her at Radio 1 to when I spoke to her just before she headlined Glasto.

“Always honest, down to earth, a superstar and very very funny.”

Laura Busson, commissioning executive for Radio 2, added: “Radio 2 is proud to support National Album Day by celebrating this year’s theme of ‘women in music’ playing tracks from female artists all day.

“The Top 30 chart is a wonderful reminder of the incredible contribution women have made – and continue to make – to the music industry, and congratulations to Adele on topping the chart.”

The top five albums by female artists were:
Adele – 21 (5,007,000 sales)
Amy Winehouse – Back to Black (3,912,000)
Madonna – The Immaculate Collection (3,771,000)
Shania Twain – Come On Over (3,411,000)
Adele – 25 (3,364,000)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier