Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Mark Strong reveals how he lost out on role as a Bond villain

By Press Association
October 19 2021, 12.04am
Mark Strong auditioned to be in the Bond films (PA)
Mark Strong auditioned to be in the Bond films (PA)

Actor Mark Strong has told how a night out with James Bond star Daniel Craig before he landed the leading role may have ruined his own chances of starring in the famous franchise as a villain.

Strong, 58, who has starred in films like Guy Ritchie’s RocknRolla, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and more recently Cruella, will next be seen in the second series of Temple on Sky, as he returns to play rogue surgeon Daniel Milton.

New Bond film No Time To Die, released in September, is Craig’s final appearance in the role as 007, after 15 years as the spy with the licence to kill.

©Sky UK Limited
Mark Strong is back in Sky Max series Temple (©Sky UK Limited/PA)

Strong told the Radio Times: “I was up for a villain in one of the Pierce Brosnan films – I can’t remember which – and I had learnt my lines.

“And I was quite cocky about that. Because when I started out auditioning, you didn’t learn your lines, you just read them with the director.

“But the night before, I went out for a drink with Danny (Daniel Craig) – this was way before he was Bond. And unfortunately, I had a bit too much to drink.

“So I got to the audition the next day, thinking it would all just come back to me.

“But when I got in the room I dried. The more I couldn’t I remember the lines, the hotter I got, the more I started to sweat, and the worse it got.”

Brosnan starred in four Bond films from 1995 to 2002, among them GoldenEye and Die Another Day.

According to the Radio Times, after “three failed attempts” Strong was asked to sit down by producers.

The cover of the upcoming issue of Radio Times magazine (PA)

He added: “I didn’t get the job. It was excruciating.”

But Strong heaped praise on Craig, 53, and how he handled his rise to fame after landing Bond.

“You have to have the mental capability for it, as we’re finding from all these reality shows like Love Island.

“You think you want fame; you get on these shows, you get noticed, and then the brutal eye of the world’s attention can be really detrimental.

“Fame isn’t joyous in the way that you think it is,” Strong said.

Other names joining Strong in the second series of Temple, which airs on Sky Max, include Line Of Duty’s Daniel Mays, Game Of Thrones star Carice van Houten and Rhys Ifans.

The full interview is in this week’s Radio Times magazine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier