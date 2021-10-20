Adele’s comeback single hits chart milestone with two days still left to go

An error occurred. Please try again.

Adele’s comeback single Easy On Me has claimed the biggest opening week of 2021 with two days still left to go until its final total is revealed.

The piano-led ballad, which was released on Friday, is on course to become the London singer’s third number one single in her home country.

According to an Official Charts Company update, Easy On Me has already secured 149,865 chart sales and its total is expected to grow further when the top 40 is announced on Friday.

Adele overtakes US pop-punk star Olivia Rodrigo, whose track Good 4 U previously held the title after debuting at number one in May with 117,355 chart sales.

The Grammy and Brit Award winning singer, 33, previously scored number ones with Someone Like You (2011) and Hello (2015).

The last track to earn more than 150,000 chart sales in its opening week was the 2020 Christmas number one, LadBaby’s Don’t Stop Me Eatin’, which racked up 158,000 chart sales and raised money for food bank charity The Trussell Trust.

Adele’s full album, entitled 30, is due for release on November 19.

In the run-up to the release of Easy On Me, the singer-songwriter spoke frankly in the British and American editions of Vogue about her split from charity boss husband Simon Konecki in 2019.

Oprah Winfrey will also interview the singer as part of a two-hour special called One Night Only on US network CBS on Sunday November 14 marking the singer’s return to the spotlight.