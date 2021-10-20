Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adele’s comeback single hits chart milestone with two days still left to go

By Press Association
October 20 2021, 12.17pm
Adele (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)
Adele (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)

Adele’s comeback single Easy On Me has claimed the biggest opening week of 2021 with two days still left to go until its final total is revealed.

The piano-led ballad, which was released on Friday, is on course to become the London singer’s third number one single in her home country.

According to an Official Charts Company update, Easy On Me has already secured 149,865 chart sales and its total is expected to grow further when the top 40 is announced on Friday.

Adele overtakes US pop-punk star Olivia Rodrigo, whose track Good 4 U previously held the title after debuting at number one in May with 117,355 chart sales.

The Grammy and Brit Award winning singer, 33, previously scored number ones with Someone Like You (2011) and Hello (2015).

The last track to earn more than 150,000 chart sales in its opening week was the 2020 Christmas number one, LadBaby’s Don’t Stop Me Eatin’, which racked up 158,000 chart sales and raised money for food bank charity The Trussell Trust.

Adele’s full album, entitled 30, is due for release on November 19.

In the run-up to the release of Easy On Me, the singer-songwriter spoke frankly in the British and American editions of Vogue about her split from charity boss husband Simon Konecki in 2019.

Oprah Winfrey will also interview the singer as part of a two-hour special called One Night Only on US network CBS on Sunday November 14 marking the singer’s return to the spotlight.

