Jodie Comer: Why Killing Eve needs to end after its fourth series

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 12.04am
(Harper’s Bazaar/Agata Pospieszynska/PA)
(Harper’s Bazaar/Agata Pospieszynska/PA)

Jodie Comer has said Killing Eve should end on a “good note” after the next series rather than continuing until it is “kicked out the door”.

The BBC spy thriller, starring Comer as Russian assassin Villanelle and Sandra Oh as now-former MI5 agent Eve Polastri, is approaching its fourth and final series.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the Liverpool-born actress, 28, admitted she tries to avoid thinking about the show’s conclusion.

(Harper’s Bazaar/Agata Pospieszynska/PA)

Comer, who received the editor’s choice award at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday night, said: “I’m trying not to think about it too much, honestly. It’s sad, you know? I’ve been with this character for a really, really long time.

“I would rather we ended on a good note and kept our integrity, instead of going on and on, and being kicked out the door.”

Comer said there are “so many layers to Villanelle”.

She added: “She’s multifaceted and you can’t really pin her down. She’s instilled a sense of fearlessness in me. Through playing her, I’ve had to shed my own self-consciousness.

“Villanelle’s style is loud and a little bit mismatched. She dresses for herself, which I adore.

“I’m happy when I’m comfortable, I want to explore fashion but ultimately, I want to feel like myself. Villanelle would probably hate me.”

BBC iPlayer biggest show
Jodie Comer as Villanelle in Killing Eve (Aimee Spinks/BBC/PA)

The actress said she hoped to appear in a science-fiction project and work with French film director and screenwriter Julia Ducournau, who won the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

“I’d love to do some very grounded sci-fi and I really, really want to work with Julia Ducournau,” she said.

“What I love about her is that she clearly has such a distinct voice and her films are so unexpected.”

The December issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale from November 5.

