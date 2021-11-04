Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jane McDonald to present new TV series about her home county Yorkshire

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 1.06pm
Jane McDonald will present a show on Yorkshire (Channel 5/PA)
Jane McDonald will present a show on Yorkshire (Channel 5/PA)

Jane McDonald will present a new TV series exploring her home county of Yorkshire, Channel 5 has announced.

The singer, who was born in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, will revisit the places where she grew up and share stories from her upbringing in the show Jane McDonald’s Yorkshire.

The six-part documentary series will also explore the landscapes, ruins and heritage of the county, and is expected to air on Channel 5 in 2022.

McDonald, 58, said: “I’m so excited the news is finally out there, and I can’t wait for viewers to watch the series next year.”

The series will be executive produced by Mark Powell, who has previously produced the presenter’s popular shows, Cruising With Jane McDonald and Holidaying With Jane McDonald.

McDonald, who is a former Loose Women presenter, announced in April that her long-term partner Eddie Rothe had died aged 67 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

A statement shared on her Twitter said Rothe, best-known for being part of 1960s band The Searchers, had been battling the disease for the last few months of his life.

McDonald and Rothe first dated as teenagers before rekindling their romance almost 30 years later after a chance meeting on the set of This Morning and were engaged in 2008.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier