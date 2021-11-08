Former Towie star Lucy Mecklenburgh announces baby news

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Lucy Mecklenburgh has announced she is pregnant with her second child.

The reality TV personality, 30, already shares 20-month-old son Roman with her actor partner Ryan Thomas.

Posting a photo on Instagram showing her cradling her baby bump while her son looks at his own bare stomach, Mecklenburgh wrote: “Here we go again.”

Lucy Mecklenburgh arriving for the Pride of Britain Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

She added a series of emojis showing a love heart and baby face.

Soap star Catherine Tyldesley, former Love Island contestant Rosie Williams and actress Nikki Sanderson were among those sending their congratulations online.

Tyldesley said: “Huge congratulations my loves!”

Mecklenburgh and Thomas, 37, have been in a relationship since 2017 after meeting on Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street from 2000 until 2016, proposed during a holiday in Italy in June 2019.

In September, Mecklenburgh revealed their son had been treated in hospital after they found him “blue” in his cot.

The TV star thanked the ambulance service for its swift response and shared her thanks to Basildon hospital, St Mary’s London paediatric intensive care unit and the Cosmic charity, which cares for babies and young children in intensive care.

She later said Roman was home from intensive care and “back to his cheeky self”, but added that she and Thomas “may never fully recover”.