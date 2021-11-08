Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Coronation Street star Victoria Ekanoye reveals she has breast cancer

By Press Association
November 8 2021, 1.42pm
Victoria Ekanoye (Ian West/PA)
Former Coronation Street star Victoria Ekanoye has revealed she is preparing to have a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The actress, 39, shared that she found a lump in her left breast while feeding her newborn son Theodore, who she welcomed in January with her partner Jonny Lomas.

She explained that the death of Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, who died from breast cancer in September, also encouraged her to get answers about the lump.

Ekanoye, best known for playing Angie Appleton in the ITV soap between 2017 and 2019, told OK! magazine: “This is going to sound so cheesy, but I almost feel like having Theo and breastfeeding him has saved me.

The X Factor: Celebrity Launch – London
The actress gave birth to her son in January (Ian West/PA)

“Had I never been fortunate enough to be able to breastfeed, those lumps would never have come up the way they did.”

The actress explained that there is a history of breast cancer in her family, with her mother being diagnosed at 41 and her sister at 39, so she was quick to seek medical advice after finding the lump.

She added that the death of Harding also affected her, saying: “We’re the same age. It was really alarming for me, as it was for everyone. And so sad. Really sad.

“If anything it made me determined to get to the bottom of things with my health.”

Ekanoye, who has sickle cell disease, was first given the all-clear by two doctors but after seeking a third opinion and running extensive tests, including an ultrasound, a mammogram and two biopsies, they identified cancerous cells in her milk ducts.

The birth of her son had also been traumatic and she said it feels “almost inconceivable” to have to go through another intense medical issue so soon afterwards.

She added: “It feels unfair. It’s already so hard being a parent. When this happened I just thought, ‘Can we get a bit of a break please!’

“I feel a bit overwhelmed and I’m scared because, as optimistic as the outlook is, you can’t predict the future.

“I just want to be here. I’ve got a life to live and a family to love and look after.”

The soap star said they hope the double mastectomy will be enough to be curative as long as the cancer is not invasive, otherwise she will have to undergo chemotherapy.

She also explained that due to her sickle cell anaemia she will need a full body blood exchange a week before the surgery, which is planned for the beginning of December.

Ekanoye said she plans to have her breast reconstructive surgery at the same time as the double mastectomy so as not to put her through surgery twice due to the increased risk caused by her sickle cell disease.

She said her newborn motivated her through the diagnosis, adding: “He is the cutest, sweetest little thing. He’s growing so quickly and he’s so advanced and it’s blowing our minds.

“Those little moments with him… it’s bittersweet as I think, ‘I want to be around forever for him’ but he also gets me through.

“I’m so grateful. Not everyone has something so positive to anchor onto. He’s like my little guardian angel, keeping my head above water.”

Ekanoye has also planned a fundraiser for November 18 for Prevent Breast Cancer and Sickle Cell Care Manchester, both of which she is a patron of, to celebrate medical progress in these areas and also as a “send-off” party for her breasts.

