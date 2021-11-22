Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emerald Fennell: Cinderella gala for Malala Fund means huge amount to all of us

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 8.09pm
Emerald Fennell (Ian West/PA)
Emerald Fennell (Ian West/PA)

Emerald Fennell has said hosting a gala performance of her new musical Cinderella to raise money for Malala Yousafzai’s fund means “a huge amount to all of us”.

Written by The Crown star Fennell and starring Carrie Hope Fletcher with music by Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, the stage musical opened in the summer after months of pandemic delays.

Ms Yousafzai and her husband Asser Malik were among the guests at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London on Monday night.

Cinderella gala performance – London
Andrew Lloyd Webber and his wife Madeleine Gurdon with Malala Yousafzai and her husband Asser Malik (Ian West/PA)

Speaking ahead of the performance, Fennell told the PA news agency: “I think Malala is the most incredible inspiration to everyone in the world, and most particularly women and girls.

“She has fought for human rights and equal rights, and so just to be able to help her fund in any small way that we can means a huge amount to all of us.”

Cinderella is described as a “complete reinvention” of the classic fairytale, and is based on an original idea by Fennell.

Speaking about its themes of female empowerment, she said: “I would never be so bold as to equate anything that we would do with someone like Malala’s work.

Cinderella gala performance – London
Amanda Holden (Ian West/PA)

“But I hope that any story that centres young women can only be a good thing.”

On theatre’s return after lockdown, she added: “It is amazing. It is so heartwarming. I think we all missed it so much and so I feel incredibly grateful to be here.”

Ms Yousafzai was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman at the age of 15 after campaigning for girls to be educated in her native Pakistan.

Since recovering from her injuries, the Nobel Prize laureate has continued to be a prominent campaigner for the rights of women and girls.

Cinderella gala performance – London
David Walliams and his mother Kathleen (Ian West/PA)

Proceeds from the performance will go to the Malala Fund, which aims to support the education of girls around the world.

Sir Ben Kingsley and his wife Daniela Lavender, musician and presenter Myleene Klass, Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, David Walliams and his mother Kathleen, and filmmaker Paul Feig were also mong those in attendance.

