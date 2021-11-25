Will Smith asks Hamilton creator to help with one-man show

An error occurred. Please try again.

Will Smith has asked Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to help him put on a one-man show.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air actor made the proposition on the Graham Norton Show while promoting his new film King Richard – a biopic of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams’ father.

Miranda, appearing on the show to talk about his directorial debut Tick, Tick… Boom!, reacted with surprise to the idea.

Discussing the return of Hamilton to the stage with Norton, the composer and playwright said: “We just celebrated our 2,000th performance on Broadway.

Will Smith with Saniyya Sidney, left, and Demi Singleton (PA)

“It’s really exciting to be back. The audience and the cast are happy to be there.”

Smith interjected: “This is probably a terrible thing to ask at this time, but I want to do a one-man show and I would love you to help me do it.

“I have had it in my mind for years.”

Miranda exclaimed: “You heard it here first.”

Smith also revealed how his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, still refused to see the funny side of a joke he played on her.

“She was going to meet my family for the first time,” he said.

“I was raised in a very religious household and my grandmother Gigi is all the way down with Jesus.

Lin-Manuel Miranda on the show (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

“Because she didn’t know who Jada was, I put on a movie of hers and worked out that by the time Jada arrived my grandmother would be watching the love scene.

“When she walked in, my grandmother was in the middle of the scene and she looked up and said to Jada, ‘When I was growing up people didn’t have to take their clothes off to make a movie’.

“Jada took me aside and said, ‘Why would you do that?’. I said, ‘I promise you it’s funny, maybe not now, but one day this is going to provide us with years of joy’.”

He added: “We have been together for 27 years and she literally hasn’t chuckled once.”

The Graham Norton show airs Friday nights at 10.35pm on BBC One.