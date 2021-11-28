Jess Wright expecting first child with husband William Lee-Kemp

An error occurred. Please try again.

Reality star Jess Wright has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The former The Only Way Is Essex cast member, 36, shared the news on Instagram with a black and white photo of herself posing nude with a sheet covering her chest as she cradles her bump.

She wrote: “Beyond grateful for this blessing. Due Spring 2022.”

Wright married husband William Lee-Kemp in Majorca in September.

Her brother Mark, with whom she appeared on TOWIE, was among the first to share his congratulations, writing: “Soooo happy. Uncle Mark x.”

Former co-stars also shared their well-wishes, with Samantha Faiers writing: “Huge congratulations Jess, so so happy for you both x,” and Amy Childs commenting: “Congratulations my darling.”

Wright and Lee-Kemp tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on the Spanish island, followed by a pool-side reception and a banquet in a castle, which was all broadcast in a special on ITVBe.

Wright wore three dresses, including a Milla Nova gown with a tiara and veil for the ceremony, a Vivienne Westwood gown for the reception in Castillo de Bendinat in Calvia for the reception, and later a third dress by Australian design house Pallas Couture.