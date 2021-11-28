Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ninth celebrity exits Strictly Come Dancing to miss place in quarter-final

By Press Association
November 28 2021, 8.01pm Updated: November 28 2021, 10.01pm
The Glitterball trophy (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Tilly Ramsay missed out on a place in the Strictly Come Dancing quarter-final as she became the ninth celebrity to leave the series.

The social media star faced CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson in the dance-off, when she again performed her samba to Levitating by Dua Lipa with professional partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Stephenson and partner Nancy Xu performed their waltz to You Light Up My Life by Whitney Houston again before Ramsay, who was at the bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday night’s show, was given the boot by the judging panel.

(PA Graphics)

Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and guest judge Cynthia Erivo, who was filling in for Motsi Mabuse, all opted to save Stephenson and Xu who were third on the leaderboard on Saturday, while head judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have opted to save the pair.

After hearing the news, Ramsay said: “I’d just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has made this an amazing, positive journey for me.

“From everyone here to backstage, wardrobe, make-up and camera crew… It’s just been the most extraordinary time.

“I found out something about myself that I didn’t know I could do, I didn’t know I could dance and have fun like this.

“So, a massive thank you and, obviously, a huge thank you to Nikita who has guided me out of my shell and has just made this the most amazing experience.”

Addressing Kuzmin, she added: “Thank you, thank you, thank you. It’s just been amazing. I really meant it when I said I made a best friend for life.

“You’ve just been incredible. Thank you for the best couple of weeks.”

Kuzmin told her: “I’m the most emotional person so I hope I don’t cry. I’m just grateful for everything, for the whole Strictly team, for the production team, for the costume, for the make-up, for everything.

“Thank you guys, thank you to the professionals and cast, and a huge, huge thank you to Tilly.”

– The Strictly Come Dancing quarter-finals are on Saturday December 4 at 6.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.