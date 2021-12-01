Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Prue Leith gets booster and urges others to have ‘quick and painless’ jab

By Press Association
December 1 2021, 9.09pm
(Jeff Moore/PA)
Great British Bake Off star Dame Prue Leith has had her booster jab and urged other people to get the “painless” vaccine in the lead-up to Christmas.

Dame Prue, 81, visited Chipping Norton health centre near her home in Oxfordshire on Wednesday evening, for her third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

She said: “Why wouldn’t you want to boost your immunity against Covid? Getting vaccinated is quick and painless.

“As we head into winter, it will help protect your friends and family and ensure a happy, safe Christmas.

“Now that the booster is available for all adults over 18 it’s mad not to take it up. Get the jab.”

On Wednesday, the Government announced it has signed deals for 114 million Moderna and Pfizer jabs, which will be delivered in 2022 and 2023.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised that everyone eligible would be offered a booster by the end of January, with at least 400 military personnel helping the NHS.

The mandatory wearing of face coverings in shops and on public transport came into force in England on Tuesday morning, along with tighter testing requirements for international travel.

