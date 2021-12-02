Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and Stephen Fry to narrate Sleeping Beauty

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 12.03am
Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and Stephen Fry will narrate Sleeping Beauty (PA)

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and broadcaster Stephen Fry will narrate Sleeping Beauty in collaboration with the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO).

Marty Ross’s adaptation of the beloved fairy tale will be reimagined as an audible drama with 1917 star Adam Hugill and Rochenda Sandall from Line Of Duty also joining the cast.

The musical performance of Sleeping Beauty, released exclusively on Audible, has been created in collaboration with the LSO, who were inspired by Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet score.

Stephen Fry will help narrate the fairy tale (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dynevor said: “As an actor, you are so used to working on every element of a character, from their characteristics, their movements, traits, expressions.

“Having just your voice to convey every motion for the listener was a brilliant learning experience, a welcome challenge and I thoroughly enjoyed working with the team on this project – especially having grown up with the story of Sleeping Beauty.”

Sleeping Beauty will join a host of family classics on Audible, including A Christmas Carol narrated by Hugh Grant, Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland voiced by Jodie Cromer and Peter Pan narrated by Rupert Everett.

Kathryn McDowell, managing director of the LSO, said: “The LSO is delighted to have been a part of this wonderful project, recorded at LSO St Luke’s in August of this year.

“One of Tchaikovsky’s much-loved ballet masterpieces, and one of the great fairy tales, narrated by Stephen Fry and Phoebe Dynevor. What a perfect seasonal treat.”

