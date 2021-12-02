Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Little Mix taking a break after 10 years together

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 7.05pm Updated: December 2 2021, 10.39pm
Little Mix will be taking a break after finishing their Confetti tour next year to work on “other projects”, it was confirmed (John Marshall/PA)
Little Mix will be taking a break after finishing their Confetti tour next year to work on “other projects”, it was confirmed (John Marshall/PA)

Little Mix will be taking a break after finishing their Confetti tour next year to work on “other projects”, it was confirmed.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have confirmed that after 10 years they will not be continuing in their pop group.

Breaking the news on their official Instagram account, they shared a montage of different clips of them performing, choosing the song Between Us from their new album to accompany it.

In the caption, they said: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.

“We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning.

“We love you all so much.

“We are not splitting up, Little Mix are here to stay.

“We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future.

“We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.

“We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives.

“Little Mix is forever.

“See you on tour.”

Jesy Nelson
Jesy Nelson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Reacting to the news, former X-Factor contestant and singer Fleur East posted three red love hearts.

Kiss FM said: “we’re here for every moment that comes next, rest and recharge ladies, we love u so much.”

MTV wrote: “The way y’all stick together means the absolute world to me. I love you and I’m so happy you get to recharge.”

The trio rose to fame after forming the successful girl band Little Mix during the the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011.

Since then, they have attracted fans across the world and sold 60 million albums, thanks to hits such as Shout Out To My Ex, Black Magic and Sweet Melody.

The group recently released a greatest hits album, Between Us, marking 10 years since their formation on The X Factor.

Until December last year, Jesy Nelson was the fourth member of the girl group but the singer, 30, quit after nine years, saying the high-profile role had taken a toll on her mental health.

She had spoken openly about her battle with anxiety and revealed in a BBC documentary that abuse on social media got so bad she attempted to take her own life.

She has now signed a solo deal with Polydor Records, the British label that is part of Universal Music Group, joining the ranks of the Rolling Stones, Haim, Ellie Goulding and Celeste.

Pop star Pinnock, 30, welcomed twins in August with her footballer fiance Andre Gray and has made her acting debut in festive film Boxing Day, while her bandmate Edwards, 28, gave birth to baby Axel with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on August 21.