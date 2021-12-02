Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Hugh Grant to star in Netflix comedy about 2021

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 7.11pm
Hugh Grant (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Hugh Grant will star in a Netflix comedy about 2021 using archive footage to mark an unprecedented year.

Death To 2021 uses video clips from across the year with commentary by characters played by actors including Lucy Liu, Tracey Ullman and Samson Kayo.

A Very English Scandal actor Grant will be also be joined by Joe Keery, William Jackson Harper, Stockard Channing, Cristin Milioti and Nick Mohammed.

The trailer features “average British citizen” Gemma Nerrick, played by Diane Morgan, talking about online dating during lockdown.

She says: “I was pretty lonely in lockdown, so instead of just crying on my own all night and all day and at weekends, I thought I’d try a dating app, only swiping men in masks to be on the safe side.”

Death To 2021 is executive produced by Annabel Jones and Ben Caudell, and produced by Nick Vaughan-Smith. The Broke and Bones production is directed by Josh Ruben.

It will premiere globally on December 27.

