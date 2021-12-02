Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vanessa Hudgens credits support network for helping her through grief

By Press Association
December 2 2021, 9.51pm
Vanessa Hudgens paid tribute to the women who had supported her after the death of her father (Ian West/PA)
Vanessa Hudgens has made an impassioned plea for equal rights and pay for women as she thanked the women in her life for their support when her father died.

The High School Musical actress has journeyed from teenage starlet to amassing a following of more than 70 million on social media.

“Feminism to me means being able to do whatever the hell it is that you want to do and be supported,” she told Glamour magazine.

“We should have equal rights, we should have equal pay.

“It’s about supporting each other, lifting other women up so that we can achieve all the things that we want to do.”

Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens stars in Tick, Tick… Boom! by Lin Manuel-Miranda (PA)

Hudgens, 32, told the magazine she leaned on the women in her life when her father Greg died from cancer the evening before she was set to play Rizzo in Fox’s TV production of Grease: Live! in 2016.

Now starring in Lin Manuel-Miranda’s latest movie musical, Tick, Tick… Boom!, Hudgens said: “There was never a moment where I thought that I wouldn’t do (Grease) because my dad would want me to do it.

“He gave so much time and energy into me achieving my dreams and for me to have a career where I can do what I love. So I felt like I needed to do it, because that’s what he would’ve wanted (me) to do.”

The actor, singer and producer also told the magazine one of her pet clothing hates.

“Bras are uncomfortable.

“If you feel more comfortable and ready to take on the world in a bra, then by all means wear one.

“But for me personally, they’re just not comfortable,” she said, adding: “Free the nipple!”

Read the full interview in the Glamour UK December digital issue, online now.

