Joel Dommett to host The Masked Singer live shows

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 7.31pm
Joel Dommett will host The Masked Singer live stage show and UK arena tours in 2022.

The Masked Singer Live will be touring the UK from April, with 10 shows planned starting in Liverpool on April 2.

Dommett said: “This tour is going to be absolutely incredible. I’m so thrilled to be hosting proceedings, as we bring all the excitement and drama of the TV series live to an arena near you.

“And being in arenas means it’s going to be bigger than ever.”

“I’m excited to see who the different celebrities are at every show.

“I don’t know their identities, so I’ll be guessing along with the arena audiences. I can’t wait to get this show on the road in April, it’s going to be epic.”

The ITV show, which Dommett also hosts, sees famous contestants don elaborate costumes as they sing in front of a celebrity panel of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan, who try to guess their identities.

In February this year Joss Stone was crowned the winner of the series, having performed in disguise as Sausage.

The UK series, slated to return early in 2022, has so far seen names including Take That’s Howard Donald, Spice Girl Mel B, Sophie-Ellis Bextor and Sir Lenny Henry all taking part.

Former Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten, whose real name is John Lydon, was unveiled as a contestant on the US version of The Masked Singer last month.

The live tour will see mystery celebrities unmasked at the end of every show after performing for a panel of celebrity guest judges.

Shows will be held in London, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester.

Tickets are on sale from Friday.

