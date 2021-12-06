Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Early Christmas for Sir Elton John as festive collaboration hits number one

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 1.39am
Elton John attending the Elton John Aids Foundation Midsummer Party at Jean Pigozzi’s Villa Dorane, Antibes, France.
Sir Elton John said that “Christmas has come early” after his highly anticipated festive collaboration with Ed Sheeran topped the UK charts.

The singer said the news that Merry Christmas had jumped to number one in the UK Big Top 40’s Official Singles chart was the perfect way to round off a “crazy year” and thanked fans for their support.

It is Sir Elton’s third chart topper this year and Sheeran’s fifth of 2021.

UK profits from the single, which features sleigh bells, festive lyrics and a music video with a cast of famous friends, will go to Sheeran’s Suffolk Music Foundation and the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Sir Elton’s collaboration Cold Heart with Dua Lipa also sits at number two in the single’s chart, one place above Adele’s long reigning number one Easy On Me.

Sir Elton wrote on social media: “What?! ‘Merry Christmas’ is the UK Big Top 40 #1 and ‘Cold Heart’ is #2!!

“This has been a crazy year and having my third Big Top 40 number 1 single of 2021 with one of my most special friends is the perfect way to round it off!

“Thank you @teddysphotos and thank you to everyone for listening and enjoying this new music – Christmas really has come early. I love you all!!”

After being given the news he also joked that he would have to rearrange his numerous accolades.

“They’re in the kitchen, the awards, so I’m going to have to move them around a bit,” he said.

“You know getting something like this is such a joy and such a thrill. I just can’t believe what’s happening this year, it’s amazing.”

