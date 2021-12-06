Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter reveals engagement

By Press Association
December 6 2021, 2.17am
Jorgie Porter attending the European premiere of Rampage, held at the Cineworld in Leicester Square, London. Picture date: Wednesday April 11, 2018. See PA story SHOWBIZ Rampage. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire
Jorgie Porter attending the European premiere of Rampage, held at the Cineworld in Leicester Square, London. Picture date: Wednesday April 11, 2018. See PA story SHOWBIZ Rampage. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter has revealed she is engaged to partner Oliver Piotrowski.

The actress, known for her role as Theresa McQueen in the Channel 4 soap, shared the news on Instagram with a selfie with her new fiance and showing off the ring.

“He did it…my forever,” she said, captioning the post “OMG.”

Jorgie Porter attending the TRIC Awards 2021 held at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London
Jorgie Porter stars as Theresa McQueen in Hollyoaks (Ian West/PA)

Several of Porter’s co-stars, including members of her fictional family, responded to the post congratulating the couple on their happy news.

Chelsee Healey, who plays Goldie McQueen, responded in her own Instagram story: “congratulations my girl.”

Bethannie Hare, who plays Cher McQueen, wrote: “OMG OMG OMG CONGRATULATIONSSSSSSSSS.”

Stephanie Waring, who plays Cindy Cunningham, said: “Congratulations to both of you!!! Wow!!! So happy for you!”

Porter returned to Hollyoaks in 2020 as part of a storyline to mark the soap’s 25th birthday.

Viewers saw Theresa leave the village in 2016 as she headed for a new life in Spain, following “heartbreak, affairs and near-death experiences”.

