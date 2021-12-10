Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

LadBaby enlists famous friends in bid for fourth Christmas number one

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 11.21am Updated: December 10 2021, 3.49pm
LadBaby have teamed up with Ed Sheeran for their festive track (LadBaby/PA)
LadBaby have teamed up with Ed Sheeran for their festive track (LadBaby/PA)

LadBaby has teamed up with Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John in a bid to claim a fourth consecutive Christmas number one.

Social media personality Mark Hoyle will release Sausage Rolls For Everyone on December 17, with the song raising money for food bank charity the Trussell Trust.

The track, which continues his theme of food pun-based songs, is a humorous take on Sheeran and Sir Elton’s own festive release Merry Christmas.

If it reaches number one, LadBaby will beat the joint record held by The Beatles and Spice Girls, who are the only other acts to score a consecutive hat-trick.

It comes after Sheeran contacted Hoyle and his wife Roxanne, known as LadBaby Mum, on Instagram last Christmas with an invitation to collaborate.

The couple said: “We always said we’d only go for a fourth number one if we could make it bigger and raise even more money for the Trussell Trust.

“We approached Ed and Elton with an idea to do something that had never been done: to combine the music world with the social media world and join forces to make a difference to the people in the UK that need it most.

“Ed and Elton are pop royalty and they’ve both had huge success at Christmas, so we’re honoured and excited to be coming together to help families this Christmas and bring back some true Christmas spirit with the power of sausage rolls.

“No-one should go to bed hungry, but today far too many do. Can you imagine being forced into impossible decisions like heating your home or feeding your children?

“Help us make history. We have to do whatever it takes to build a future where all of us can afford to go to sleep with a full stomach.”

Sheeran said: “I’m proud to be supporting and featuring on LadBaby’s very fun rework of Merry Christmas.

“All profits will be donated to the Trussell Trust, which is a very wonderful and important charity, so make sure you stream it, buy it and play it on repeat.”

Money raised through the song will go to the Trussell Trust (LadBaby/PA)

Last year, LadBaby bagged the Christmas number one with Don’t Stop Me Eatin’, which riffed on Journey’s 1981 track Don’t Stop Believin’, with an alternative version also featuring Ronan Keating.

In 2019, he topped the chart with I Love Sausage Rolls, a twist on I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll by Joan Jett, fending off competition from Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Dua Lipa.

He triumphed in 2018 with We Built This City, an ode to sausage rolls based on Starship’s 1980s glam-rock song.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said: “Everyone in the UK should be able to afford the essentials – to buy their own food and heat their homes. Yet food banks in our network continue to see more people being pushed deeper into poverty as they face giving out 7,000 food parcels a day this December.

“This is not right. But we know if we come together to push for change, we can ensure that nobody needs to turn to charity to feed their family.

“That’s why we are so grateful to LadBaby for their incredible support for a fourth year running. Not only does it mean we can support food banks to provide vital emergency support, but it helps us work in the longer term towards a future where no-one needs a food bank. Thank you.”