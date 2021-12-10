LadBaby enlists famous friends in bid for fourth Christmas number one

LadBaby has teamed up with Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John in a bid to claim a fourth consecutive Christmas number one.

Social media personality Mark Hoyle will release Sausage Rolls For Everyone on December 17, with the song raising money for food bank charity the Trussell Trust.

The track, which continues his theme of food pun-based songs, is a humorous take on Sheeran and Sir Elton’s own festive release Merry Christmas.

If it reaches number one, LadBaby will beat the joint record held by The Beatles and Spice Girls, who are the only other acts to score a consecutive hat-trick.

It comes after Sheeran contacted Hoyle and his wife Roxanne, known as LadBaby Mum, on Instagram last Christmas with an invitation to collaborate.

The brand new LadBaby Christmas song ‘Sausage Rolls for Everyone’ featuring @edsheeran and @eltonofficial is available for PRE-ORDER NOW!!!!🎄 https://t.co/u8rl10eFBC 100% of profits from the song will go towards the work of the @TrussellTrust #SausageRollsForEveryone #LadBaby pic.twitter.com/zVwPoj29vF — LadBaby (@LadBabyOfficial) December 10, 2021

The couple said: “We always said we’d only go for a fourth number one if we could make it bigger and raise even more money for the Trussell Trust.

“We approached Ed and Elton with an idea to do something that had never been done: to combine the music world with the social media world and join forces to make a difference to the people in the UK that need it most.

“Ed and Elton are pop royalty and they’ve both had huge success at Christmas, so we’re honoured and excited to be coming together to help families this Christmas and bring back some true Christmas spirit with the power of sausage rolls.

“No-one should go to bed hungry, but today far too many do. Can you imagine being forced into impossible decisions like heating your home or feeding your children?

“Help us make history. We have to do whatever it takes to build a future where all of us can afford to go to sleep with a full stomach.”

Sheeran said: “I’m proud to be supporting and featuring on LadBaby’s very fun rework of Merry Christmas.

“All profits will be donated to the Trussell Trust, which is a very wonderful and important charity, so make sure you stream it, buy it and play it on repeat.”

Last year, LadBaby bagged the Christmas number one with Don’t Stop Me Eatin’, which riffed on Journey’s 1981 track Don’t Stop Believin’, with an alternative version also featuring Ronan Keating.

In 2019, he topped the chart with I Love Sausage Rolls, a twist on I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll by Joan Jett, fending off competition from Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Dua Lipa.

He triumphed in 2018 with We Built This City, an ode to sausage rolls based on Starship’s 1980s glam-rock song.

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, said: “Everyone in the UK should be able to afford the essentials – to buy their own food and heat their homes. Yet food banks in our network continue to see more people being pushed deeper into poverty as they face giving out 7,000 food parcels a day this December.

“This is not right. But we know if we come together to push for change, we can ensure that nobody needs to turn to charity to feed their family.

“That’s why we are so grateful to LadBaby for their incredible support for a fourth year running. Not only does it mean we can support food banks to provide vital emergency support, but it helps us work in the longer term towards a future where no-one needs a food bank. Thank you.”