Billie Eilish says watching pornography affected her first sexual experiences

By Press Association
December 15 2021, 1.35am
Billie Eilish attending the World Premiere of No Time To Die, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London (PA)
Billie Eilish attending the World Premiere of No Time To Die, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London (PA)

Billie Eilish says that watching violent pornography at a young age “destroyed her brain” and affected her first sexual experiences.

The multiple Grammy award winner said she was “angry” that pornography was “loved” and created serious problems for men and consent.

Speaking on SiriusXM, she said: “As a woman I think porn is a disgrace and I used to watch a lot of porn to be honest.

“I started watching porn when I was like 11 and I didn’t understand why it was a bad thing. I thought that was how you learned to have sex.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
The Bad Guy singer, 19, discussed a range of topics with interviewer Howard Stern and her brother and producer Finneas O'Connell, left, (PA)

“I was watching abusive porn to be honest when I was like 14.

“I was an advocate and thought I was one of the guys and would talk about it and thought I was cool for not having a problem with it.

“I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn.”

The Bad Guy singer, 19, discussed a range of topics including Covid-19, her personal fame and family with interviewer Howard Stern as well as her brother and producer Finneas O’Connell.

Pornography is referenced in the song Male Fantasy on her latest album Happier Than Ever.

Eilish said she had reached a point where she did not find sex appealing unless it was violent and that this had caused her problems.

“It got to the point where I couldn’t watch anything else, unless it was violent I didn’t think it was attractive,” she said.

“I was a virgin, I had never done anything so it lead to problems where the first few times I had sex I was not saying no to things that were not good and it’s because I thought that that was what I was supposed to be attracted to.

“I’m so angry that porn is so loved and I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was OK and… it’s how so many people think they’re supposed to learn.

“It’s how so many men think they’re supposed to be and because in porn there’s no consent there’s a huge problem of consent and not just consent in having sex but consent during sex.

“Yeah it’s not super hot if someone is like ‘can I do this?’…but it’s really important.”

