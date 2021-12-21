Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Britney Spears’s father calls for her to continue paying his legal fees

By Press Association
December 21 2021, 2.03am Updated: December 21 2021, 2.13am
Britney Spears arrives for her UK tour launch party at Sanctum Soho Hotel in central London (PA)
Britney Spears arrives for her UK tour launch party at Sanctum Soho Hotel in central London (PA)

Britney Spears’s father has called for her to continue paying his legal fees despite the end of the controversial conservatorship which allowed him to control her life for nearly 14 years.

Lawyers acting for Jamie Spears said he had “stepped up” to protect his daughter during the conservatorship and had kept “opportunistic and wholly self-interested parties at bay”.

Legal documents obtained by the PA news agency claimed that “prompt payment” of the fees would allow the process to be “wound up quickly”.

Britney Spears conservatorship
The documents said Spears had ‘dedicated himself’ to protecting his daughter

The request was filed by Spears’s lawyer Alex M Weingarten on November 12 2021.

It stated: “Jamie seeks the Court’s confirmation, authorisation, and direction for the Estate of Britney Jean Spears…to make payments on account to Jamie’s attorneys participating in proceedings concerning Jamie’s ongoing fiduciary duties relating to the winding up of the Conservatorship… of Britney.

“Prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire.”

The documents said Spears had “dedicated himself” to protecting the Toxic singer and had petitioned to end the conservatorship to protect her from persons “feigning concern for Britney’s welfare”.

They stated: “Jamie stepped up to protect his daughter in 2008 and stepped into the role of co-conservator when Britney was unquestionably incapacitated and victimised by persons seeking to take advantage of her incapacity.

“As co-conservator, Jamie dedicated himself to protecting his daughter’s health and her Estate as he has done her whole life while keeping opportunistic and wholly self-interested parties at bay.

“Jamie promptly took steps to end the Conservatorship to ensure Britney’s estate is not depleted by a self-interested entourage of handlers, counsel, and other persons feigning concern for Britney’s welfare after Britney voiced her desire to take control over her life and career.

“To that end, Jamie petitioned this Court to terminate the Conservatorship and also offered to stipulate its immediate termination.”

The popstar recently criticised her family and the US state of California online as she celebrated her new financial freedom.

She said she was “embarrassed” her father had been allowed to exploit her and control her access to money for so many years.

Her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, branded the request “an abomination”.

“Mr Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard earned money.

“The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr Spears was suspended ignominiously.

“Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination.

“Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does.”