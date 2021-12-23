Stacey Solomon reveals new date for wedding to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has revealed she hopes to get married to fiance Joe Swash in July next year after their wedding was postponed due to the pandemic and the TV star fell pregnant with daughter Rose.

The Loose Women panellist and former EastEnders actor had planned to tie the knot in the back garden of Pickle Cottage, their new home in Essex, this summer but delayed it so all their children could be there.

Solomon, who is also mother to two-year-old son Rex with Swash, and sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships, gave birth to her youngest child on October 4, her 32nd birthday.

She and Swash joined the Loose Women cast for the show’s Christmas Eve special via video call from Pickle Cottage for the first time since Rose was born.

Solomon said: “We would love… if all goes well – because Covid’s still massive and you never know what’s around the corner – but we would love to get married in July next year, we really would.

“It will be so nice to have the boys and Rose there.”

Solomon also spoke about their plans for Christmas, saying: “This is such an exciting time for Rex. He’s two-and-a-half and it’s the first Christmas he’s had where he’s like ‘Wow’.

“The older boys are excited for him as well. It’s so lovely and nice to see them all together getting excited. And it’s just nice to be in the house.”

Swash, 39, said: “It’s our first Christmas in our new house, it’s the first Christmas with our new baby, and it’s the first Christmas we’re going to be as one big unit. We’re going to have a really lovely, lovely time.”

The couple joked about who will do the cooking on Christmas Day, with Swash admitting he has not cooked much since appearing on Celebrity MasterChef earlier this year but adding that he is “saving it for the Christmas dinner”.

Solomon said she has not slept well since their daughter was born, adding: “I’ve put a hell of a lot of make-up on for this interview and you can’t even see it – it sinks into my skin now.

“She sleeps like a newborn – they’re up all night really, aren’t they? But she is good. She’s content, which is nice.

“She’s amazing, she’s really lovely. I can’t stop staring at her. Even when she does sleep, I don’t get any sleep because I’m just staring at her.”

The TV star admitted that, with so many boys in the house, she sometimes forgets Rose is a girl and accidentally says “Pass him over”.

And Swash said he has had to learn to be “more gentle and delicate” around their newborn rather than the typical “boisterous” attitude he has with the boys.

– The Loose Women Christmas Special airs at 10am on Christmas Eve on ITV and ITV Hub