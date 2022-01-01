Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Lucy Mecklenburgh says baby scan is ‘most special gift to start the new year’

By Press Association
January 1 2022, 5.46pm
Lucy Mecklenburgh (Ian West/PA)
Lucy Mecklenburgh (Ian West/PA)

Reality star Lucy Mecklenburgh has said seeing her baby on a scan has been “the most special gift” to kick off the new year.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 30, is expecting her second child with her actor partner Ryan Thomas.

The couple already share 21-month-old son Roman.

Sharing a black-and-white ultrasound picture from the scan, she wrote on Instagram: “Best first photo of 2022.

“I’m not going to lie I wasn’t overjoyed with getting a scan app for jan 1st 9am, but let’s face it with a toddler I’d be up anyway and I wasn’t going to be hungover.

“It turned out to be the most special gift to start the new year! Knowing my baby is healthy, growing and safe in my tummy.”

Mecklenburgh announced she was expecting again in November when she shared a photo on Instagram showing her cradling her baby bump while her son looks at his own bare stomach.

She wrote: “Here we go again.”

Mecklenburgh and Thomas, 37, have been in a relationship since 2017 after meeting on Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street from 2000 until 2016, proposed during a holiday in Italy in June 2019.

In September, Mecklenburgh revealed their son had been treated in hospital after they found him “blue” in his cot.

The TV star thanked the ambulance service for its swift response and shared her thanks to Basildon hospital, St Mary’s London paediatric intensive care unit and the Cosmic charity, which cares for babies and young children in intensive care.

She later said Roman was home from intensive care and “back to his cheeky self”, but added that she and Thomas “may never fully recover”.

