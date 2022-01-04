Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Release of Jared Leto’s vampire superhero film Morbius pushed back again

By Press Association
January 4 2022, 1.54am
Release of Jared Leto’s vampire superhero film Morbius postponed again (Ian West/ PA)
The release of sinister vampiric superhero film Morbius has been pushed back yet again amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The film, starring Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto, has already been delayed several times due to the health crisis.

Leto stars as Michael Morbius, a brilliant scientist whose attempts at curing a rare blood disorder leave him with mysterious powers.

Its release in UK cinemas was most recently scheduled for January 28 but this has now been postponed to April 1, a spokesman for Sony confirmed.

Morbius is produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel and also stars Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson.

A previous trailer showed Leto’s anti-hero, who has been missing for two months, being found on a container ship that washed up on Long Island, New York.

Morbius is seen flying through subway tunnels before saying: “There’s something inside of me that wants to hunt and consume blood.”

The trailer also includes references to Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom.

It features Michael Keaton who played supervillain The Vulture in Spiderman: Homecoming, who says “hey doctor Michael, you and I should stay in touch.”

