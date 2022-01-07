Hilaria Baldwin celebrates birthday with husband Alec and family

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hilaria Baldwin has celebrated her 38th birthday with husband Alec and the pair’s children.

The author and yoga instructor rang in her special day with the couple’s six children and a chocolate cake, saying on social media: “Here is to 38.”

Captioning an Instagram photograph of her family at home, she wrote: “I told them if they wanted cake they’d either have to look at the camera or stare lovingly at me.

“Marilu chose the camera…Alec doesn’t get cake.”

Hilaria also shared a video of her dancing to Elton John and Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart with her eight-year-old daughter Carmen.

She added: “Birthday wouldn’t be complete without a Baldwinito dance party. Only Carmen was still up at this point tho.”

The couple are parents to daughter Lucia, and sons Eduardo, Romeo, Leonardo and Rafael.

Alec is also father to daughter Ireland, 26, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The celebrations come after Hollywood actor Alec, 63, accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, when a gun he was holding went off during filming for the Western film Rust in New Mexico in October 2021.

Director Joel Souza, 48, was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe.

US authorities recently issued a search warrant for Baldwin’s mobile phone in the ongoing investigation into Hutchins’s death.