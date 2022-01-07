Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Olly Alexander pulls out of The Graham Norton Show after testing positive

By Press Association
January 7 2022, 5.58pm
Olly Alexander has been forced to pull out of The Graham Norton Show after testing positive for Covid-19 (Ian West/PA)
Olly Alexander has been forced to pull out of The Graham Norton Show after testing positive for Covid-19 (Ian West/PA)

Olly Alexander has been forced to pull out of The Graham Norton Show after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Years & Years singer, 31, had been hoping to test negative and come out of isolation early in time to film the BBC chat show but was disappointed by his test results.

The pop star, who has been fully vaccinated and boosted, has said it is “a bit sad” to pull out of his scheduled appearance but will continue to self-isolate.

The Graham Norton Show – London
Olly Alexander during the filming for the Graham Norton Show in January 2021 (Matt Crossick/PA)

In a post to his Instagram story on Friday, Alexander wrote: “Hi honeys. Sadly I won’t be on tonight’s @thegrahamnortonshowofficial. I tested positive for Covid over a week ago.

“I was hoping I would test negative and get to end isolation early but alas no.

“My symptoms thankfully haven’t been bad and I’m a boosted baby so that’s good.

“I love Graham and singing so it’s a bit sad but I’m almost back to fighting fit woooo I love you all.

The singer revealed he had been watching “a lot of TV” including all seasons of Dark, Silent Sea and the Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That.

He has said he has been playing a lot of Two Point Hospital on the Nintendo Switch, adding “And I even made Cauliflower Cheese.”

Norton was set to kick off the New Year with double-Oscar-winner Denzel Washington, British actors Martin Freeman and Nina Sosanya, top comic Josh Widdicombe, and singer songwriter James Morrison.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier